Ride easy this Anzac Day

Novocastrians are being urged to leave the car at home and take advantage of the free travel, Park and Ride and extra public transport services to get to and from commemorative events in the CBD on Anzac Day.
There will be road closures in the CBD and large crowds are expected, so organisers encourage people to plan their trip.
Newcastle Transport will run additional bus, ferry and light rail services to and from the dawn service at Nobbys Beach and other commemorative events on the day from 3:30am.
A free Park and Ride bus service will also run from McDonald Jones Stadium to Queens Wharf, with services operating on a continuous loop from 3:30am to 12pm.
There will be minor changes to bus services in the CBD during the Anzac Day march on King Street, with buses travelling on Hunter and Scott streets instead of King Street from 8am to 12pm.
Light rail services will run every 7.5 minutes and ferry services will operate every 20 minutes from 3:30am.
There will be additional services on bus routes 11, 13, 14 and 23 from 3:20am.
Member of the public are encouraged to take advantage of the fare free travel on bus, ferry and light rail services up until Tuesday 26 April - just remember to still tap on and off.
"We encourage customers to get onboard the additional bus, ferry and light rail services or the Park and Ride to get to Nobbys Beach or the commemorative service at Civic Park," Keolis Downer Hunter General Manager Emmanuel Genlot said.
"Additional services will run on core bus routes from Swansea Heads, Glendale, Wallsend and Jesmond into the CBD. As always, our customer service staff will be out and about to help customers during the morning."
For more information about planning trips or to find out more about public transport on Anzac Day visit www.newcastletransport.info.
Newcastle Anzac Day Dawn Service MC for 2022 Mike Rabbitt has a personal connection to the military of which he is very proud.
Long before becoming a household name as an NBN News and Sports presenter, Mike completed two year's national service in the early 1970s.
"I was called up in the third intake of 1971, during the time of conscription," Mr Rabbitt said. "I did my 'rookies' and then got posted to a part of the army and stayed at Puckapunyal as a PT instructor before going to Portsea for Officer Cadet Training. On leaving OCT I was posted to the artillery in Sydney.
"I really enjoyed my time."
Mr Rabbitt's military connections extend to his family.
"My father Bill was a bomber pilot in World War II, and my great uncles Michael and William, both served in World War 1," Mr Rabbitt said.
Indeed, William 'Bill' Rabbitt flew Halifax bombers across Europe and received the DFC amongst numerous honours.
"Dad flew 43 missions I think," Mr Rabbitt said.
"As it turned out, his rear gunner on those missions, Sandy Concannon, ended up being my godfather, so the mateship was pretty strong.
"In an interesting coincidence, Dad's co-pilot, Don McLean, was the father of former Knight Mike McLean who played up here in the 1980s.
"Dad tells me the average age of those guys in the bombers he flew was 20 years and eight months.
"It's quite incredible when you think of it."
The RSL has refurbished Mr Rabbitt's father's and uncles' medals for this year's remembrance ceremonies.
"I'll be wearing them during this year's Dawn Service, and my family will be tuning in from South Australia to the live NBN coverage," Mr Rabbitt said. "It will be a very proud family moment."
Mike takes over from fellow NBN personality Paul Lobb who has performed the role over many years.
"I just hope I can live up to Paul's standard, I'm really chuffed and honoured to be given the opportunity," Mr Rabbitt said.
Newcastle welcomes back a full program of Anzac Day celebrations in 2022 after two years of disruption due to the pandemic.
The highlight will be the traditional ANZAC Day Dawn Service on Monday, April 25 where tens of thousands of Novocastrians are expected to gather at Camp Shortland to pay their respects.
Thereafter upwards of 1200 past and present service men and women and their family members will gather for the ANZAC Day March down King Street from 9.15am to Civic Park, cheered on by the public, to the United Commemoration Service in Civic Park starting at 10am.
These traditional Anzac Day events will follow on from the Newcastle Memorial Walk Sunset Ceremony, held last night (Friday April 22) on the Anzac Memorial Walk, and the Memorial Grove Candlelight Vigil in Civic Park on Sunday night leading into the Dawn Service.
This year's Dawn Service will be hosted by former NBN presenter Mike Rabbitt, an ex-serviceman himself with a proud family military background, who takes over this year from fellow former NBN personality Paul Lobb.
"Mike's very excited to be taking on the role and we're very lucky to have him," City of Newcastle RSL Sub-branch president Ken Fayle said.
"It's great to have things returning somewhat to normal after the Covid cancellation of 2020 and the curtailed program we were forced to hold last year.
"We're still asking everyone to be mindful of the crowds, show common sense and courtesy by keeping a mask handy and planning their trip into the city.
"We're encouraging people to uitlise the Park n Ride services that will be available courtesy of Transport Newcastle and Keolis Downer as there will be street closures around Nobby's Beach and along Hunter Street and into the city for the Dawn Service and march."
The last Dawn Service at Nobby's Beach in 2019 attracted a crowd of over 50,000.
Commemorative event and protocol co-ordinator Graeme Reynolds, an ex-Captain and 2IC with the Australian Army Band Newcastle with over 20 years experience in major military events, expects Novocastrians to again embrace the experience.
"I think if 2019 is any guide, there will be tens of thousands of people keen to pay their respects and be part of history," Mr Reynolds said.
"The key message is plan and get there early - don't expect to just drive in and park because you could be in for a rude shock.
"Police will begin cordoning off streets from 3.30am and it will be pitch black at Camp Shortland as the crowds and service participants assemble.
"It can be a bit disorienting with just a search light over Nobby's illuminating the area to create that unique ambience with the waves crashing onto the beach.
"But when the sun rises and you see the crowd - it's a pretty special moment. We're also reminding people to bring some warm clothing just in case it gets a bit cold."
Music for the Dawn Service will be provided by the Australian Army Band Newcastle, the Novatone Men's Choir and the Waratah Girls Choir who will sing the anthems and hymns.
Army Band Bugler Corporal Justin Williams will play the Last Post while pipers from the City of Newcastle RSL Pipe Band will accompany the laying of the wreaths.
"Pretty much all those band people and military personnel will then assemble for the march down King Street," Mr Reynolds said.
"The Army Band will lead off with the City of Newcastle RSL Pipe Band, the Miners Federation Pipe Band and the Hunter School of Performing Arts Marching Band following with musical support.
"We're expecting at least 1200 representatives from the various services - RAAF, Army, Navy - past, present servicemen and women and their families - to march.
"It's been two years since the last march and who knows, maybe more will come out of the woodwork from recent campaigns - Timor, Iraq, Afghanistan etc.
"We certainly won't be stopping anyone who turns up at Hunter Street Mall in Newcastle East and wants to march for their mates."
Those servicemen and women who can't make it on the day can tune into NBN's live coverage of events.
"Working together with City of Newcastle RSL, NBN have provided a lot of resources to help get the ceremony out to those who can't make it to their local Dawn Service," Mr Reynolds said.
"NBN is providing a live feed of the Dawn Service, March and Civic Park ceremony, with an expansive transmission footprint extending from the Central Coast up to the Queensland border and into Western NSW, all centred on the Newcastle events."
Mr Reynolds had the honour of hosting Friday night's Sunset Service, taking over from Mr Fayle.
"The Sunset Service is truly a special setting up there on Anzac Memorial Walk, a structure purpose-built to honour Novocastrians who have served," Mr Reynolds said. "The service is timed to work in with the sun setting over the Watagan Mountains and it is truly a spectacular and moving location.
"Together with the candlelight vigil in Civic Park tomorrow night and then Monday's Dawn Service, the services tie in the essence of the Ode of Remembrance, that "at the going down of the sun, and in the morning, we will remember them".
"I'm honoured to be involved not only in the ceremonies but also as part of the massive team that's worked so hard to enable the people of Newcastle to again celebrate Anzac Day after Covid."
Part of that massive team are student volunteers from TAFE who each year give of their time to assist in the smooth running off events.
"They will be performing various duties like ushering and helping people form up," Mr Fayle said. "It's good experience for them and shows them not every job out there is 9-5."
In offering his appreciation to everyone involved in organising the Anzac Day events this year Mr Fayle said that the messages of service to country and remembrance have never been more relevant.
"When you look at what's going on in the world at the moment, particularly in Ukraine, it's important that we recognise the sacrifices Australian servicemen and women have made to defend and protect the democratic society we enjoy today," he said.
The Australian Army Band Newcastle, under the direction of Captain Brendan Moore will combine with The City of Newcastle RSL Pipe Band under the direction of Pipe Major Alan Suttner to present the sunset ceremony on the Newcastle Memorial Walk.
The Newcastle Civic Park War Memorial Grove Preservation Group will hold a candlelight vigil in the Memorial Grove Civic Park.
In keeping with tradition there will be a controlled blackout of the site prior to the Dawn Service. Attendees are advised to bring a torch, warm clothing and wet weather protection.