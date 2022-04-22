City set to welcome new dawn Advertising Feature

We're still asking everyone to be mindful of the crowds, show common sense and courtesy by keeping a mask handy and planning their trip into the city. - City of Newcastle RSL Sub-branch president Ken Fayle

The key message though is plan and get there early.

RISING FROM THE PANDEMIC: Novocastrians will celebrate Anzac Day in tradtitional fashion in 2022. Pictures: Jonathan Carroll and Simone De Peak

Ride easy this Anzac Day

Newcastle welcomes back a full program of Anzac Day celebrations in 2022 after two years of disruption due to the pandemic.

The highlight will be the traditional ANZAC Day Dawn Service on Monday, April 25 where tens of thousands of Novocastrians are expected to gather at Camp Shortland to pay their respects.



Thereafter upwards of 1200 past and present service men and women and their family members will gather for the ANZAC Day March down King Street from 9.15am to Civic Park, cheered on by the public, to the United Commemoration Service in Civic Park starting at 10am.

These traditional Anzac Day events will follow on from the Newcastle Memorial Walk Sunset Ceremony, held last night (Friday April 22) on the Anzac Memorial Walk, and the Memorial Grove Candlelight Vigil in Civic Park on Sunday night leading into the Dawn Service.



This year's Dawn Service will be hosted by former NBN presenter Mike Rabbitt, an ex-serviceman himself with a proud family military background, who takes over this year from fellow former NBN personality Paul Lobb.

"Mike's very excited to be taking on the role and we're very lucky to have him," City of Newcastle RSL Sub-branch president Ken Fayle said.

"It's great to have things returning somewhat to normal after the Covid cancellation of 2020 and the curtailed program we were forced to hold last year.

"We're still asking everyone to be mindful of the crowds, show common sense and courtesy by keeping a mask handy and planning their trip into the city.

"We're encouraging people to uitlise the Park n Ride services that will be available courtesy of Transport Newcastle and Keolis Downer as there will be street closures around Nobby's Beach and along Hunter Street and into the city for the Dawn Service and march."

The last Dawn Service at Nobby's Beach in 2019 attracted a crowd of over 50,000.



Commemorative event and protocol co-ordinator Graeme Reynolds, an ex-Captain and 2IC with the Australian Army Band Newcastle with over 20 years experience in major military events, expects Novocastrians to again embrace the experience.

"I think if 2019 is any guide, there will be tens of thousands of people keen to pay their respects and be part of history," Mr Reynolds said.

"The key message is plan and get there early - don't expect to just drive in and park because you could be in for a rude shock.



"Police will begin cordoning off streets from 3.30am and it will be pitch black at Camp Shortland as the crowds and service participants assemble.

"It can be a bit disorienting with just a search light over Nobby's illuminating the area to create that unique ambience with the waves crashing onto the beach.

"But when the sun rises and you see the crowd - it's a pretty special moment. We're also reminding people to bring some warm clothing just in case it gets a bit cold."

Music for the Dawn Service will be provided by the Australian Army Band Newcastle, the Novatone Men's Choir and the Waratah Girls Choir who will sing the anthems and hymns.

Army Band Bugler Corporal Justin Williams will play the Last Post while pipers from the City of Newcastle RSL Pipe Band will accompany the laying of the wreaths.

"Pretty much all those band people and military personnel will then assemble for the march down King Street," Mr Reynolds said.

"The Army Band will lead off with the City of Newcastle RSL Pipe Band, the Miners Federation Pipe Band and the Hunter School of Performing Arts Marching Band following with musical support.

"We're expecting at least 1200 representatives from the various services - RAAF, Army, Navy - past, present servicemen and women and their families - to march.

"It's been two years since the last march and who knows, maybe more will come out of the woodwork from recent campaigns - Timor, Iraq, Afghanistan etc.

"We certainly won't be stopping anyone who turns up at Hunter Street Mall in Newcastle East and wants to march for their mates."

Those servicemen and women who can't make it on the day can tune into NBN's live coverage of events.

"Working together with City of Newcastle RSL, NBN have provided a lot of resources to help get the ceremony out to those who can't make it to their local Dawn Service," Mr Reynolds said.



"NBN is providing a live feed of the Dawn Service, March and Civic Park ceremony, with an expansive transmission footprint extending from the Central Coast up to the Queensland border and into Western NSW, all centred on the Newcastle events."

Mr Reynolds had the honour of hosting Friday night's Sunset Service, taking over from Mr Fayle.

"The Sunset Service is truly a special setting up there on Anzac Memorial Walk, a structure purpose-built to honour Novocastrians who have served," Mr Reynolds said. "The service is timed to work in with the sun setting over the Watagan Mountains and it is truly a spectacular and moving location.



"Together with the candlelight vigil in Civic Park tomorrow night and then Monday's Dawn Service, the services tie in the essence of the Ode of Remembrance, that "at the going down of the sun, and in the morning, we will remember them".

"I'm honoured to be involved not only in the ceremonies but also as part of the massive team that's worked so hard to enable the people of Newcastle to again celebrate Anzac Day after Covid."

Part of that massive team are student volunteers from TAFE who each year give of their time to assist in the smooth running off events.

"They will be performing various duties like ushering and helping people form up," Mr Fayle said. "It's good experience for them and shows them not every job out there is 9-5."

In offering his appreciation to everyone involved in organising the Anzac Day events this year Mr Fayle said that the messages of service to country and remembrance have never been more relevant.