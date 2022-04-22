Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Rugby League: Western Suburbs captain Ben Stone sidelined as Rosellas try to crack first win of 2022 season

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 22 2022 - 6:36am, first published 6:30am
OUT: Western Suburbs captain Ben Stone. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

WESTERN Suburbs captain Ben Stone is set for a stint on the sidelines and will miss Sunday's clash with Macquarie at Lyall Peacock Field as the Rosellas search for their first win of the season.

