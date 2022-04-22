Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Racing: Constant Flight a Big Dance chance for Scone trainer Cameron Crockett after Tamworth Cup

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
April 22 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scone trainer's Constant Flight a Big Dance chance after Tamworth Cup

SCONE trainer Cameron Crockett has given himself a chance of contesting the $2 million Big Dance after Constant Flight finished runner-up in Friday's Tamworth Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.