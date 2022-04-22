Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

TOOHEY'S NEWS: With Kalyn Ponga signed, the Newcastle Knights should now throw the bank at Cameron Munster

Barry Toohey
By Barry Toohey
April 22 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It took longer than he would have liked but Knights recruitment boss Clint Zammit was entitled to be feeling just a little chuffed this week when he finally landed Kalyn Ponga's signature on a new five-year-deal without any strings attached.

Kalyn Ponga and Cameron Munster
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barry Toohey

Barry Toohey

Sport

Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.