Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

AFL Hunter Central Coast: Warners Bay Bulldogs mark life member at Anzac clash with Cardiff Hawks

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 24 2022 - 5:42am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Celebrating the life membership of a Warners Bay stalwart will add extra significance to Monday's Anzac clash with Cardiff at Feighan Oval according to Bulldogs coach Nathan Harkness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.