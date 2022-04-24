Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

NNSW NPL: Charlestown Azzurri eyes outright lead ahead of Anzac Day clash with Adamstown Rosebud

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
April 24 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RESPECT: Charlestown's Nigel Boogaard and Adamstown's Callum Eadley ahead of Monday's Anzac clash. Picture: Supplied

CHARLESTOWN coach Graham Law has virtually a full squad to choose from ahead of Monday's clash with Rosebud at Adamstown Oval as Azzurri eye top spot in the men's Northern NSW National Premier League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.