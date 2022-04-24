CHARLESTOWN coach Graham Law has virtually a full squad to choose from ahead of Monday's clash with Rosebud at Adamstown Oval as Azzurri eye top spot in the men's Northern NSW National Premier League.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
