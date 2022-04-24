Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

NNSW NPL: Weston Bears strike twice in second half to down visitors Valentine

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 24 2022 - 7:40am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weston Bears strike twice for second victory of season

Two goals in quick succession midway through the second half has seen Weston defeat visitors Valentine 2-0 at Weston on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.