Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Newcastle Rugby League: Central win bruising encounter against Lakes

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 24 2022 - 8:27am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LUKE Walsh was taken for scans and Tim Christie left wearing a CAM boot as Central defeated Lakes 30-14 in a bruising Newcastle Rugby League encounter at Cahill Oval on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.