LUKE Walsh was taken for scans and Tim Christie left wearing a CAM boot as Central defeated Lakes 30-14 in a bruising Newcastle Rugby League encounter at Cahill Oval on Sunday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
