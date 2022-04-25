Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

AFL Hunter Central Coast: Cardiff Hawks prevail over Warners Bay Bulldogs in see-sawing Anzac Day encounter

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 25 2022 - 8:25am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cardiff prevail over Warners Bay in see-sawing Anzac encounter

Cardiff have set up a top-of-the-table clash with fellow unbeaten side Killarney Vale after prevailing over Warners Bay by nine points at Feighan Oval on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.