Jetmaster Newcastle has been providing Newcastle and its surrounding regions with the highest quality fireplace products for over ten years.

Their constantly updated showroom at Adamstown hosts the region's premier display of gas and log-burning fireplaces.

Whether you're looking to add a fireplace that oozes contemporary style or perhaps a period fireplace to suit the heritage of your home, you're sure to find exactly what you are looking for at the Adamstown display centre.

Designers increasingly include fireplaces in interior designs, and Robin Hastings, the owner of Jetmaster Newcastle, says that they are definitely seeing a real trend towards homeowners returning to having a fireplace as a central feature of their living environment.

"At Jetmaster, we offer both gas and log burning fires," Robin said. "Our gas range is perfect for those who prefer the cleanliness of gas and convenience of touch button, while our log burning fires are for those who love the beautiful natural heat and effect that only a log burning fire can provide.

"In our showroom, customers can view the Heat & Glo range of balanced flue gas fires. This range is available in many configurations and in addition to the health benefits of the sealed unit and flue system, the design allows for flexibility in installation and location within your home. The range-topping Mezzo Series from Heat & Glo is certainly a favourite with architects and is in some of the finest homes in Newcastle.

"We also have our range of contemporary Horizon and traditional Jetmaster naturally drafted (open) gas fires.

"These fires are aesthetically stunning and provide brilliant, radiant heat, reliability of operation and a myriad of accessories so you can achieve just the look you're after."

For those who love a real wood fire Jetmaster Newcastle has you covered. Over 50 years ago, the Jetmaster firebox design was patented, and since that time, the name "Jetmaster' has become synonymous with simply the best open fire you can buy.

With a smokeless design, a wide range of sizes, and a convection system providing up to five times more heat than a conventional open fire, there really is only one choice.

The friendly team at Jetmaster can also help you plan your installation. For new fires going into existing homes, they provide a full, obligation-free home consultation. They can also organise your installation from start to finish, so all you have to do is sit back and enjoy.

For new home builders and renovators they will liaise directly with your builder and other site trades to take the fuss out of any purchase and install.

Jetmaster Newcastle is also the region's largest supplier of period architectural hardware including door and window hardware, locks and latches, cabinet hardware, electrical switches, tiles, pressed tin panels, and so much more.

For architects, interior designers, builders, developers and commercial proprietors, Jetmaster Newcastle offers the services of a dedicated commercial division.

With over 20 years of experience in commercial and government contract works, the team truly understand the way to 'make things happen' - on time, on budget, fuss-free and fully compliant from start to finish.

Offering the full start to finish service, Jetmaster Newcastle is your one-stop solution for Winter warming fires and period restorations.

For more information visit www.jetmasternewcastle.com.au.

