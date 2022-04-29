Jetmaster Newcastle has been providing Newcastle and its surrounding regions with the highest quality fireplace products for over ten years.
Their constantly updated showroom at Adamstown hosts the region's premier display of gas and log-burning fireplaces.
Whether you're looking to add a fireplace that oozes contemporary style or perhaps a period fireplace to suit the heritage of your home, you're sure to find exactly what you are looking for at the Adamstown display centre.
Designers increasingly include fireplaces in interior designs, and Robin Hastings, the owner of Jetmaster Newcastle, says that they are definitely seeing a real trend towards homeowners returning to having a fireplace as a central feature of their living environment.
"At Jetmaster, we offer both gas and log burning fires," Robin said. "Our gas range is perfect for those who prefer the cleanliness of gas and convenience of touch button, while our log burning fires are for those who love the beautiful natural heat and effect that only a log burning fire can provide.
"In our showroom, customers can view the Heat & Glo range of balanced flue gas fires. This range is available in many configurations and in addition to the health benefits of the sealed unit and flue system, the design allows for flexibility in installation and location within your home. The range-topping Mezzo Series from Heat & Glo is certainly a favourite with architects and is in some of the finest homes in Newcastle.
"We also have our range of contemporary Horizon and traditional Jetmaster naturally drafted (open) gas fires.
"These fires are aesthetically stunning and provide brilliant, radiant heat, reliability of operation and a myriad of accessories so you can achieve just the look you're after."
For those who love a real wood fire Jetmaster Newcastle has you covered. Over 50 years ago, the Jetmaster firebox design was patented, and since that time, the name "Jetmaster' has become synonymous with simply the best open fire you can buy.
With a smokeless design, a wide range of sizes, and a convection system providing up to five times more heat than a conventional open fire, there really is only one choice.
The friendly team at Jetmaster can also help you plan your installation. For new fires going into existing homes, they provide a full, obligation-free home consultation. They can also organise your installation from start to finish, so all you have to do is sit back and enjoy.
For new home builders and renovators they will liaise directly with your builder and other site trades to take the fuss out of any purchase and install.
Jetmaster Newcastle is also the region's largest supplier of period architectural hardware including door and window hardware, locks and latches, cabinet hardware, electrical switches, tiles, pressed tin panels, and so much more.
For architects, interior designers, builders, developers and commercial proprietors, Jetmaster Newcastle offers the services of a dedicated commercial division.
With over 20 years of experience in commercial and government contract works, the team truly understand the way to 'make things happen' - on time, on budget, fuss-free and fully compliant from start to finish.
Offering the full start to finish service, Jetmaster Newcastle is your one-stop solution for Winter warming fires and period restorations.
For more information visit www.jetmasternewcastle.com.au.
Tuckpointing or re-pointing original, tired brickwork can have a dramatic impact on the visual appearance of a heritage home and often add considerably to re-sale value of a property.
Heritage Brickwork Restorations specialises in restoration of brickwork (by tuckpointing or re-pointing) to heritage homes.
"The main benefits of tuckpointing or re-pointing your brickwork is reduced moisture and dampness ingress, increased structural integrity and the obvious dramatic visual improvement," Andrew Vercoe, managing director of Heritage Brickwork Restorations, said.
"Left unrepaired, deteriorated mortar can lead to expensive structural and moisture problems within the home caused by water penetration through the exterior brickwork or simply movement in the brickwork itself."
Andrew's main clients tend to represent an age group of 40 to 65-year-olds who have noticed the slow deterioration of their brickwork over many years.
He also deals with new purchasers of old homes within heritage suburbs that wish to give the old, tired brickwork a facelift.
"Often the decision is made on financial grounds," Andrew said.
"The client realises brickwork represents the largest surface area of the home and that deteriorated brickwork can severely impact the value of their home.
"They might also have seen previous Heritage Brickwork Restorations of other homes within their area and realised the dramatic difference our services can make to the visual appearance of their own home.
"With tuckpointing in particular, the visual appearance of the brickwork can be restored to virtually as-new condition and this generally increases value of the property considerably.
"At the very least, the increased re-sale value of the home often far exceeds the dollars outlaid to restore the brickwork."
Andrew and his team service homeowners within the heritage precincts of the Greater Newcastle area (Hamilton, Hamilton South, Cooks Hill, Mayfield, Georgetown, Maitland and Lorn).
"Our clients are generally residential home-owners of properties built between approximately 1880 and 1945 with original brickwork showing varying levels of decay, deterioration and discolouration to the brick mortar joints due to weather exposure, pollution and/or rising damp," Andrew said.
To discuss which restoration process might best suit your home and arrange an obligation free quotation, ring Andrew Vercoe on 0404 577 327, Email andrew@heritagetuckpointing.com.au, visit www.heritagetuckpointing.com.au or check out Facebook (Heritage Brickwork Restorations).