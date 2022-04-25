Newcastle Herald
Racing: Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle's eighth winner this month via maiden Xpresso on Anzac Day

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 25 2022 - 7:49am, first published 7:30am
Xpresso breaks through for Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle

Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle clocked up his eighth winner this month as Xpresso broke through for a maiden victory at Gosford on Monday.

