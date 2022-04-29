Homing in on incentives Advertising Feature

As the property market stabilises, first home buyers are taking advantage of the opportunity to get into the market and buy their first home with some great incentives on offer.

A first home buyer purchasing a property that they intend to live in for $650,000 can save $24,575 in transfer duty, according to James Thomson, a Director and Principal Lawyer at Burgess Thomson.

"First home buyers may also qualify for the Commonwealth Government First Home Loan Deposit Scheme, which allows them to purchase a property up to $800,000 with only 5% deposit and not have to pay lenders mortgage insurance.

"For first home buyers there is a full transfer duty exemption on new and existing properties up to $650,000 and concessions on transfer duty up to $800,000. For vacant land, there is a full exemption on transfer duty up to $350,000 and concessions on transfer duty up to $450,000."

Burgess Thomson can complete all Revenue NSW documentation and submit the applications required to obtain first home buyers assistance.

Burgess Thomson is one of Newcastle's most highly regarded law firms since 1983 and is listed in the Legal 500 and Doyle's Guide of top ranked law firms.

The firm specialises in:

Conveyancing, Property Law and Leases

Wills, Estate Planning, Deceased Estates and Will Disputes

Business and Commercial Law and Superannuation

James has over 20 years experience and has completed the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School. He holds a Master of Laws degree from The University of Sydney and Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) degrees from The University of NSW.

He is a member of the Law Society of NSW, Newcastle Law Society, Australian Institute of Company Directors, Commercial Law Association, Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners and the SMSF Association.

Damian Burgess founded Burgess Thomson in 1983 and has over 40 years experience in the law. His personal approach, dedication and attention to detail ensures he has a loyal following of repeat clients.

Together with a team of Lawyers and Paralegals, they take the time to get to know their clients and provide regular updates during what can sometimes be a stressful time in their lives.

"We conduct all our settlements electronically using PEXA, which means that clients receive funds from their sale on the same day and properties are transferred into our clients' names immediately at settlement," James said. "Clients can also download the PEXA Key app on their phone and use it to receive updates on the progress of their matter."