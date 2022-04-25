INSPIRATIONAL captain Sam Rouse scored the match-winner and then collected the Anzac Medal as Merewether pipped fierce rivals Wanderers 24-23 in a pulsating battle at No.2 Sportsground to take hold of the Adams Halter Shield and launch their Hunter Rugby Union campaign in style.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
