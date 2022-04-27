Newcastle Herald
Lake Macquarie City Council's You're Kidding Me program supports families and children

By Helen Gregory
April 27 2022 - 1:00am
Smiles: Participants at the Julie Logan Music workshop last year. Register for events at lakemac.com.au

A WORKSHOP about how to support anxious youngsters is one of nine events in Lake Macquarie City Council's free You're Kidding Me program, which aims to connect families with services that support children's learning and development.

