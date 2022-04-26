Newcastle Herald
Hunter school teachers prepare to strike on May 4

Helen Gregory
Helen Gregory
April 26 2022 - 7:00pm
Fed up: Jack Galvin Waight (centre) speaks ahead of the federation's strike last December. The federation then suspended action to negotiate. Picture: Simone De Peak

HUNTER teachers will attend a rally at Newcastle City Hall on May 4, as part of a NSW Teachers Federation strike calling on the government to to improve pay and workloads.

