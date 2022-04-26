Newcastle Herald
Liberal Senator Jim Molan backs Defence Minister Peter Dutton's 'prepare for war' call in Swansea visit

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated April 26 2022 - 10:29am, first published 9:30am
PREPARE FOR WAR IF YOU WANT PEACE: Liberal Senator and army veteran Jim Molan, up for re-election on May 21, at Swansea RSL yesterday with Liberal candidate for Shortland Nell McGill.

AFTER saying he wouldn't "get too much into politics" at an RSL club, Liberal Senator Jim Molan mounted a sustained attack on the Labor opposition today over defence and national security during a visit to Swansea RSL to support Liberal Shortland candidate Nell McGill.

