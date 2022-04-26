Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

NRL: Fractured cheek leaves Dane Gagai sidelined for Newcastle Knights

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 26 2022 - 6:19am, first published 5:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dane Gagai

DANE Gagai is the latest player to join the unavailable list for the Newcastle Knights, facing up to a month on the sidelines with a fractured cheek.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.