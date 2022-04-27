Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Rugby League: Souths second-rower Lewis Hamilton embraces maiden run for Rebels representative squad

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
April 27 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HAVING gone close last year, Lewis Hamilton now wants to make the most of his chance in a Newcastle Rebels jersey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.