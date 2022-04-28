Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Newcastle Rugby League: Central trio sidelined with two injuries, one suspension

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
April 28 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Walsh

CENTRAL'S Isaac Briggs will join teammates Luke Walsh and Tim Christie on the Newcastle RL sidelines when the Butcher Boys travel to meet The Entrance on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.