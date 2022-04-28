Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Hunter charity LIVEfree Project's free Smile and Thrive Dental Program expands after Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation grant

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
April 28 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teamwork: Merewether Public School principal Greg Culhane, LIVEfree director Chris Jones and Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation chair Jennifer Leslie.

A PROGRAM that provides Hunter children facing hardship with access to free dental treatment and mentoring is expanding, thanks to a Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation grant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.