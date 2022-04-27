Newcastle Herald
Hunter remembers killed and injured workers on International Workers Memorial Day

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated April 27 2022 - 11:31pm, first published 11:00pm
Leigh Shears at a rally in February. Picture: Peter Lorimer

WORKERS across the region will pause today at Newcastle Foreshore and their workplaces to remember those who have died or been injured at work.

