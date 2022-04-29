DOCTOR Hans Jenny (1904-1972) was an obscure medical practitioner and polymath who deserves to be world famous, and one day may be.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.