Hunter soldier Lance Corporal Keith Eric Griffin's WWI medals given to Hinton Public School, which he attended 100 years ago

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
April 29 2022 - 12:00am
Honour: Roger McFetridge, presenting his ancestor's medals to captains Alyssa Carter and Oscar Merchant, said he hoped they helped provide more "awareness, understanding and reality" about war. Picture: Peter Lorimer

SERVICE medals not issued to World War I soldier Lance Corporal Keith Eric Griffin have been given to Hinton Public School, which he attended a century ago.

