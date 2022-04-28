Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Newcastle Libraries launch free Newcastle Repair Café at Lambton Library

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
April 28 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FIX IT: Bike repairer Nick Grinpukel, councillor Margaret Wood and council library partnerships facilitator Christina Robberds at Lambton Library.

The popular repair cafe movement has reached Newcastle where a monthly event has popped up for residents to give their busted items a new lease on life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.