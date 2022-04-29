Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

AFL Hunter Central Coast: Cardiff Hawks hungry for Black Diamond Cup finals return in 2022

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 29 2022 - 6:15am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOAL: Cardiff playing Black Diamond Cup finals in 2017. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Cardiff coach Danny Priest wants to see the Hawks making a mark in the Black Diamond Cup finals again this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.