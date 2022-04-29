Lukas Gremm back for Souths as Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League resumes

SOUTHS striker Lukas Gremm is poised to make his first men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League appearance for 2022 when competition resumes on Sunday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.