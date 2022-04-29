Newcastle Herald
Knights utility Phoenix Crossland hails Anthony Milford as a 'great signing' despite likely threat to his own position

By Max McKinney
Updated April 29 2022 - 8:36am, first published 5:30am
KEEN TO LEARN Phoenix Crossland. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Phoenix Crossland has described Anthony Milford as a "great signing" for the Knights, saying he can't wait to pick the experienced playmaker's brain at training.

