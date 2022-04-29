Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Ocean Baths concrete floor works to start end of June 2022

Sage Swinton
Sage Swinton
April 29 2022 - 9:30am
WORKS: A concrete truck at the Newcastle Ocean Baths construction site this week. Picture: Marina Neil

The controversial concrete floor is set to go in to the Newcastle Ocean Baths in about two months as works progress on the $14.5 million upgrade.

