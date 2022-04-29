Newcastle Herald
Unbeaten Maitland eyeing big guns Warners Bay in NPLW NNSW on Saturday

Renee Valentine
Renee Valentine
April 29 2022 - 10:00am
STRIKE FORCE: Maitland captain Sophie Stapleford was out last weekend through illness but could be back against Warners Bay on Saturday night. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Coach David Walker is not surprised by Maitland's strong start to NPLW Northern NSW and has described a match-up with widely tipped premiership contenders Warners Bay at John Street Oval on Saturday night as "a welcome challenge".

