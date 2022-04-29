University of Newcastle keen for West test in Newcastle championship netball round three

University of Newcastle coach Traci Baber expects their next two outings to provide a good gauge of where their season is heading, starting with West Leagues Balance in round three of Newcastle championship netball at National Park on Saturday.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
