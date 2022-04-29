Newcastle Herald
University of Newcastle keen for West test in Newcastle championship netball round three

Renee Valentine
April 29 2022 - 10:00pm
University goal shooter Sabina Gombosa will be a key player in what is expected to prove a tight battle against Wests in Newcastle championship netball on Saturday.

University of Newcastle coach Traci Baber expects their next two outings to provide a good gauge of where their season is heading, starting with West Leagues Balance in round three of Newcastle championship netball at National Park on Saturday.

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

