Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Joint Organisation chairwoman Sue Moore says governments must do more to support regional transition planning

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
May 1 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Moore. Picture: Simone De Peak

Planning for the Hunter's transition is five years behind where it needs to be, the new chair of the organisation that represents the Hunter's councils believes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.