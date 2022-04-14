Newcastle Herald

The image of Lady Justice

Dawn Rasmussen
By Dawn Rasmussen
Updated April 29 2022 - 1:17am, first published April 14 2022 - 1:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The image of Lady Justice

NSW Law Week is a time to pause and reflect on everything you do automatically, like hiring staff, negotiating deals, or signing contracts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dawn Rasmussen

Dawn Rasmussen

Senior Journalist

I love the writing game. It gets me bouncing out of bed, and dragging my feet at night when I have to finish up for the day. I started at The Bendigo Advertiser as the Creative Services Coordinator, and after many changes, I have ended up with a great 12 years with ACM (love that long service leave too as my secret gardens need tending sometimes). Working from home is tops and I hope I have many more productive times ahead.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.