Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Pair plead guilty over pilot's death

SR
By Sam Rigney
April 29 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MISSED: New Zealand man Ian Pullen, 43, died in September 2018 after a hit-and-run at Glenridding, near Singleton. Joshua Knight and Nicole Mason on Friday pleaded guilty.

FIREFIGHTING helicopter pilot Ian Pullen would not have survived the injuries he sustained when he was struck by a car on a quiet stretch of road outside Singleton in the early hours of September 29, 2018.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.