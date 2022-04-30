IN his best-known poem, The Man from Snowy River, A.B. "Banjo" Paterson has the bushmen on a wild ride through beautiful but treacherous terrain, the kind that "well might make the boldest hold their breath".
Scott Bevan is a senior writer for The Newcastle Herald. He has also worked in radio and television and is the author of six books.
