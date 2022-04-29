Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Preference allocations to play major roles in seats of Hunter and Paterson, as well as the May 21 federal election result overall

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
April 29 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Preferences the key to unlocking May 21.

EVEN with the dominance of the Liberal-Nationals Coalition and the Australian Labor Party, the numbers of minor-party and Independent members in the Senate and the House of Representatives highlight the importance of preference allocation and election-day "how to vote" cards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.