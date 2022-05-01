Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government
Have Your Say

Lake Macquarie council endorses Newcastle Basketball's proposed stadium at Hillsborough ahead of final decision by Hunter Joint Regional Planning Panel

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated May 1 2022 - 2:46am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A concept image of the new stadium

Lake Macquarie council has given the proposed Hillsborough basketball stadium a tick of approval ahead of the Hunter Joint Regional Planning Panel having final say on the $19.8 million project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.