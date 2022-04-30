Newcastle Herald
Newcastle's public bins and bus shelters could house private ads after notice of motion by Labor councillors

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated April 30 2022 - 7:58am, first published 6:01am
ADVERTISING: Labor councillor Elizabeth Adamczyk. Picture: Simone De Peak

Newcastle council will investigate teaming with a private partner to allow advertising on bus shelters, public toilets and billboards in exchange for asset upgrades or revenue.

