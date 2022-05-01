Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Australian Ice Hockey League: Newcastle Northstars beat Melbourne Mustangs as club marks multiple milestones

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated May 1 2022 - 2:36am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MILESTONE: Pat Nadin played his 150th game for the Newcastle Northstars. Picture: Injected Ideas Photography

NEWCASTLE Northstars coach John Kennedy jnr describes a "really special night" as the club marked multiple milestones in Australian Ice Hockey League's return from two years on the sidelines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.