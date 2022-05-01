Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Central Coast man faces court over alleged hit and run on M1 Motorway in stolen car

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated May 1 2022 - 3:05am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alleged hit and run driver faces court

A WOMAN and her teenaged daughter were shaken but uninjured after a man allegedly attacked their vehicle with a metal pole, smashing the windscreen, after allegedly fleeing a hit and run accident on the M1 Motorway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

A Walkley-award winning journalist with 20 years experience, Gabriel writes for the Newcastle Herald across a range of areas and issues including social justice & community welfare, crime/court reporting, health, human interest.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.