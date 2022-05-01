Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wallsend aged care nurse reprimanded over care of 82-year-old man during his second shift

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
May 1 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aged care nurse 'out of his depth'

A NURSE who injured an 82-year-old man during a routine procedure during his second shift at a Wallsend aged care facility has been found guilty of unsatisfactory professional conduct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

A Walkley-award winning journalist with 20 years experience, Gabriel writes for the Newcastle Herald across a range of areas and issues including social justice & community welfare, crime/court reporting, health, human interest.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.