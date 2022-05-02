Newcastle Herald
NRL: Kurt Mann sidelined with ankle injury as Newcastle Knights set up camp in Queensland

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated May 2 2022 - 8:21am, first published 6:00am
OUT: Kurt Mann playing for the Newcastle Knights last season. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

KNIGHTS utility Kurt Mann faces a few weeks on the sidelines as last-placed Newcastle prepare to set up camp for back-to-back games in Queensland.

