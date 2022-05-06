Help to live life your way Advertising Feature

Here to help: Hunter Primary Care NDIS specialist support co-ordinators provide a range of assistance for those with a disability to live independently. Picture: Supplied.

Choosing the right NDIS specialist support co-ordinator has a huge impact on being able to live a fulfilling life.



More than helping with disability needs, your NDIS specialist support co-ordinator is responsible for ensuring the best services and team are available so that you can live your best life.

So what is an NDIS specialist support co-ordinator exactly?

Think of your NDIS specialist support co-ordinator as an advocate for you getting the most out of living with a disability.



They can connect you with supports that build your capacity and resilience, as well as connect your support teams to one another so that everyone understands individual needs and collaborates in planning for future risks.



Your NDIS specialist support co-ordinator will also help you to improve your ability to coordinate your supports, putting control of your support program back into your hands.

Hunter Primary Care NDIS specialist support co-ordinators will provide assistance for you to live independently at home, get involved in your local community, and attend group and centre-based activities.



They can also provide support with your accommodation and tenancy obligations.



As your circumstances change, your NDIS specialist support co-ordinator will be right there with you to help with life transition planning including mentoring, peer support, assistance with decision making and daily planning.



They can also help to support access to, and maintenance of, employment or education.

Hunter Primary Care have the best in the business who work alongside an experienced team of care co-ordinators and allied health professionals.



They could be a social worker, exercise physiologist or an occupational therapist, so you're safe knowing your team has access to the best resources.

Not all NDIS specialist support co-ordinators are created equal though, and there are two main things to consider when choosing the right one for your needs:

Think of your NDIS specialist support co-ordinator as a member of your personal team.



A good relationship built on trust and professionalism is paramount.



Try to have a list ready of your support needs.



It might be "a co-ordinator with a friendly personality" or any specifics related to the assistance that you need.

Hunter Primary Care's NDIS specialist support co-ordinators have a special interest in building capacity, resilience and providing support around daily planning to make sure that you get the most out of the space where you live.



Hunter Primary Care NDIS specialist support co-ordinators are experienced in case conferencing and connecting a participant's entire support team, as well as collaborating with a range of health and community providers.



If you're heading to the Hunter Disability Expo held next weekend on May 13 and 14 at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre at Broadmeadow, come and meet the team from Hunter Primary Care at booth 36.

The expo runs daily from 9am to 3pm.

Call Hunter Primary Care's NDIS team on 4925 2259 and enquire about their special support co-ordination services.



A referral form is also located online via the website.

