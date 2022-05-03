Newcastle Herald
Teachers Federation vice president Amber Flohm in Newcastle ahead of Wednesday's industrial action

By Ethan Hamilton
Updated May 3 2022 - 8:15am, first published 6:30am
'Stand up, fight back': Amber Flohm in Newcastle ahead of Wednesday's strike Picture: Marina Neil

A KOTARA teacher says the long-term impact of teacher shortages will have a "far bigger impact on student outcomes than a one day strike", ahead of state-wide industrial action scheduled for Wednesday.

Local News

