ADAPTED TO CUSTOMER NEEDS: Lifestyle Solutions helps people learn life skills that develop independence and confidence.

Disability service provider Lifestyle Solutions wants to help people achieve the things that are important to them.

From connecting people with their community to supporting them to live independently, their service is flexible and responsive to the changing needs of each person they support.

"Everyone's needs change over time so it's important that we evolve with our customers and be adaptive," said Shannon Blackbourne, Lifestyle Solutions Service Specialist - Disability.

Their Supported Independent Living (SIL) homes are structured around people's needs.



A broad range of disability accommodation options are available to support people through the various stages of their lives.

"We have 50 SIL properties across the Hunter, Maitland and the Central Coast," Shannon said.



"Each home is different and each one caters to the unique needs of the people who live there."

Depending on a person's NDIS funding, people can live alone or share with others.

Shannon said the great thing about independent living is that it offers people greater choice and control about where they live and who they live with.

"Choosing where you will live is a big decision," Shannon said.



"People need to feel comfortable not just with the house they're living in but with the people they're living with.



"Our Intake team, Support Coordinators and Service Specialists work hard matching people's interests and personalities to make sure people in our SIL group homes are compatible."

Lifestyle Solution's goal is to create happy, supportive homes that reflect each person's individuality, interests, needs and culture.

"We help people learn life skills like grocery shopping, cooking, laundry and managing money," Shannon said.



"These are important skills in a practical sense but they're also important for building a person's confidence and self-esteem."

Lifestyle Solutions has recently introduced a new program for young people in out of home care aged 16-18 years who are transitioning to adult disability care.

"This is a great program developed in conjunction with our Child and Family Services team," Shannon explained.



"We're currently supporting two brothers in one of our SIL properties.



"They're both still in school and we're working with them on their life skills so they can live more independently with other adults."

Planning is under way for a new purpose-built home in Newcastle for two women with shared lived experience with disability who've been looking to move into SIL accommodation with someone who can understand and relate to their situation.

"It was while we were working with these women independently of each other that we saw a great opportunity to help them achieve their goal," Shannon said.



"It's been a great experience for our team to bring them together so they will be able to achieve what's important to them."

Lifestyle Solutions also offers:

Short-term Respite Care and Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA)

Support Coordination

Specialist Behaviour Support Services

Community, Social and Recreational Supports

Holiday Supports

Tenancy Supports

Intensive Supports

