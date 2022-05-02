Newcastle Herald
Next Economy report highlights the need to federal government leadership on energy transition

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
Updated May 4 2022 - 6:31am, first published May 2 2022 - 9:00pm
Seizing the moment: Regional communities want the federal government to do more them transition to a clean energy economy.

Regions such as the Hunter are ideally positioned to capitalise on the shift to net zero, but they need better federal government leadership, investment and support to do so, a new report says.

Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

