Letters: Holding on to key players vital for future

AS we approach the Jets' final games of the season, one would have to say that in what has been a disrupted campaign, the team has provided some excellent entertainment if not results to those loyal fans who are left. The extension of Arthur Papas' contract is well deserved based on the quality of football the team has played - if but spasmodically - since his arrival. We now wait with some trepidation to see if the ownership group will make the necessary investment into the squad to build on what he has achieved this season. It is certainly of some concern that players such as Jason Hoffman, a loyal servant to the club, and Brandon Wilson, who looks like the player that can fill that vital holding midfielder position so vacant since the injury to Ben Kantarovski, have not been signed for next season.