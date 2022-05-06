Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Your guide to what's on in Newcastle and the Hunter Valley this weekend | May 7-8, 2022

May 6 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SATURDAY

MOTHER'S DAY EDITION: The Olive Tree Market at Civic Park, Newcastle. Picture: Supplied

Mayfield Day 10am to 4pm, Webb Park, 84 Waratah Street, Mayfield.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.