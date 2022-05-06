Mayfield Day 10am to 4pm, Webb Park, 84 Waratah Street, Mayfield.
The Olive Tree Market (pictured) 9am to 2pm, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Autumn Alive Newcastle CBD, includes Pacific Nights and Night-time Walking Trail.
Guns fired at Fort Scratchley Noon, Newcastle East.
Pelican Foreshore Markets 9am to 1pm, Lakeview Parade, Pelican.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 3pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 3pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Blue Gum Hills Mens Shed Tool Sale 9am to 1pm, 20 Ganney Road, Wallsend.
Young Artisan Market 1pm to 4pm, Pasterfield Sports Complex, 20 Horizon Avenue, Cameron Park.
Medowie Garden Club Plant Sale 8am to 1pm, Bull & Bush Hotel, 37 Ferodale Road, Medowie.
Boolaroo Uniting Church Garage Sale 8.30am to 1pm, Boolaroo Uniting Church, 53 Main Road, Boolaroo.
Roady4Roadies Newcastle 11am to 4pm, Lizotte's New Lambton.
East End Party 2pm to 9pm, Newcastle East Piazza, Lyrique Lane.
Made & Found Market 10am to 2pm, Webb Park, Redhead Beach.
The Magic of Mother's Day 1pm to 4pm, Miss Porter's House Museum, 434 King Street, Newcastle West.
Mother's Day at Hunter Region Botanic Gardens 10am to 2pm, 2100 Pacific Highway, Heatherbrae.
Mother's Day at Grossmann House 10.30am to 3pm, 71-73 Church Street, Maitland. Bookings essential.
Newcastle Roller Derby 5pm, Newcastle Showground Exhibition Centre.
Adamstown Lions Markets 6.30am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
