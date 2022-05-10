There is an old saying "you know when it is time to retire" and it's true. Over the past 10 years I have been working with Melanie to develop a structure in Hamilton Taggart that will continue the success of the business. I will be spending more time with my wife Rosalie and our son Cameron and his wife who live in Germany. I am grateful to now have the flexibility to travel and visit my family at any time. Retirement allows me to continue my involvement with community organisations.