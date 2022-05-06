Atwea College is one of the largest providers of community-based adult learning in NSW.
Do you want to discover a new career direction and learn the core elements of providing support to the elderly and people with disabilities.
Atwea College is one of the largest providers of community-based adult learning in NSW. Its positive impact on the community comes from its ability to offer diverse learning options in an individualised way that ultimately changes lives.
People like Atwea trainer Deborah Mercer exemplify the college's tailored community approach.
Deborah is an energetic and motivational educator who specializes in training Disability and Aged Care skills.
Many educators are effective in teaching and many trainers deliver instruction and in turn the students learn. However, it is very special to encounter a trainer that has the "gift" of teaching.
That ability to light up the classroom with inspiration and to see that their joy and passion is being mirrored by their students.
Outside of the classroom, Deborah is dedicated to constantly improving her teaching skills whilst connecting with industry and contributing to our community through her volunteer work with the RFBI Kurri Kurri Masonic Village.
Throughout the last year, Deborah has trained students in Certificate III in Individual Support in both Ageing and Disability, Certificate IV in Disability and Infection Control training to employers.
Additionally, Deborah delivers workshops and on the job support to a number of our Aged Care Trainees.
To conclude her classes Deborah asks her students to share three things - something they liked, something they learned and their "uh-oh". This promotes student reflection and provides an emotionally supportive environment for expression, self-discovery and sharing learning experiences.
Throughout their learning journey, Deborah's students develop the skill of perseverance and not to give up on themselves because they know that they will always have a trainer that believes in them.
Understanding that the influence of an educator extends beyond the classroom, Deborah shares her working experiences and teaches from her heart to ensure her students are prepared to enter the industry and make a difference in the real world once their study comes to an end. Atwea's approach to adult learning is underpinned by its theory of change, which helps Atwea College to move and grow with its communities.
At the moment, the government has turned its focus to the aged care and community services sector.
There is currently funding available through the JobTrainer initiative to help you increase your job security and gain new skills via low or no-fee (eligibility criteria apply) certificate or diploma courses.
For more information about a career change supporting the elderly and those with disabilities, contact Atwea College on (02) 4925 4200 or visit www.atwea.edu.au.
Choosing the right NDIS specialist support co-ordinator has a huge impact on being able to live a fulfilling life.
More than helping with disability needs, your NDIS specialist support co-ordinator is responsible for ensuring the best services and team are available so that you can live your best life.
So what is an NDIS specialist support co-ordinator exactly?
Think of your NDIS specialist support co-ordinator as an advocate for you getting the most out of living with a disability.
They can connect you with supports that build your capacity and resilience, as well as connect your support teams to one another so that everyone understands individual needs and collaborates in planning for future risks.
Your NDIS specialist support co-ordinator will also help you to improve your ability to coordinate your supports, putting control of your support program back into your hands.
Hunter Primary Care NDIS specialist support co-ordinators will provide assistance for you to live independently at home, get involved in your local community, and attend group and centre-based activities.
They can also provide support with your accommodation and tenancy obligations.
As your circumstances change, your NDIS specialist support co-ordinator will be right there with you to help with life transition planning including mentoring, peer support, assistance with decision making and daily planning.
They can also help to support access to, and maintenance of, employment or education.
At Hunter Primary Care we have the best in the business who work alongside an experienced team of care co-ordinators and allied health professionals.
They could be a social worker, exercise physiologist or an occupational therapist, so you're safe knowing your team has access to the best resources.
Not all NDIS specialist support co-ordinators are created equal though, and there are two main things to consider when choosing the right one for your needs:
Think of your NDIS specialist support co-ordinator as a member of your personal team.
A good relationship built on trust and professionalism is paramount.
Try to have a list ready of your support needs.
It might be "a co-ordinator with a friendly personality" or any specifics related to the assistance that you need.
Our NDIS specialist support co-ordinators have a special interest in building capacity, resilience and providing support around daily planning to make sure that you get the most out of the space where you live.
Hunter Primary Care NDIS specialist support co-ordinators are experienced in case conferencing and connecting a participant's entire support team, as well as collaborating with a range of health and community providers.
If you're heading to the Hunter Disability Expo held next weekend on May 13 and 14 at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre at Broadmeadow, come and meet the team from Hunter Primary Care at booth 36.
The expo runs daily from 9am to 3pm.
Call Hunter Primary Care's NDIS team on 4925 2259 and enquire about our special support co-ordination services.
A referral form is also located online via the website.
To find out more information and access the referral form, visit the Hunter Primary Care website at hunterprimarycare.com.au/ndis-services.
The Hunter Disability Expo is a free COVID-safe event taking place on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 at the Newcastle Racecourse Broadmeadow.
As restrictions lift and we get our first whiff of real freedom, everyone is excited about the possibilities.
And as the lead character in your own story, Expo organisers understand your need to take charge.
Hence, they present the public with over 150 exhibitors with products and services that will greatly enrich a person's life, harmonise with their interests and requirements, and maximise their personal wellbeing.
All in one place, the Just Live! Hunter Disability Expo provides opportunities to window shop for ideas, gather information, and get a feel for the latest innovative programs, services, aids, disability equipment and technologies designed to enhance your life.
Once again, the public can ask questions in a face-to-face, unhurried environment, and enjoy the vibrant, friendly atmosphere, and all-abilities entertainment over the two-day event.
"When NDIS was first launched, people used to come to Expo feeling understandably nervous about how to utilise their funding to enhance their lives in meaningful and practical ways," spokesperson for Just Live! Hunter Disability Expo, Kathryn Carey said.
"Now, they understand how it works and take full advantage of the event to take charge of their future."
Organisers are confident that visitors will leave feeling excited with greater clarity and optimism about writing their own story again.
"Expo allows us to get access to really quality information and services so people can lead their life in whatever shape they choose," the parent of one attendee says.
Expo emcee Mel Harrison, founder of Sitting Low; Reaching High, and Ambassador Connor Wink are just two of the faces you will see at Expo.
Between 2014 - 2019 Connor has featured regularly on the Starstruck entertainment events in Newcastle and raised tens of thousands of dollars for Variety the children's charity with busking and other fundraising activities.
The Hunter Disability Expo is a FREE, COVID-safe event.
Come and see, feel, touch, and road-test equipment, products, and aids.
Speak to the service providers and advocates so that you get a complete understanding of the possibilities.
To jump the entry queue, register at www.hunterdisabilityexpo.com.au in advance.
While there you can also check out the list of exhibitors, parking and access information, and download the free Whova app for stress-free event navigation.
Since opening in late 2019, the team at Engage VR have focused on creating innovative and engaging rehabilitation for neurological clients at their Mayfield West clinic.
Being a multidisciplinary allied health practice, Engage VR's focus is on holistic rehabilitation with an emphasis on incorporating new technology into the rehabilitation sessions.
The aim is to provide individualised programs that target a multitude of neurological conditions, such as stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, Parkinson's and Huntington's, among others.
"Having a multidisciplinary clinic enables us to provide customised rehab to our clients, whether that be physiotherapy, exercise physiology or speech therapy," physiotherapist and managing director Craig Hewat said. "Our clients get to know all of our staff, and work with different clinicians at different times to achieve the best outcome."
The team at Engage VR believe that combining traditional rehabilitation with technology is not only innovative and exciting, it is the way of the future for rehabilitation.
Engage VR's operation at Mayfield West is the first Allied Health Clinic in Australia to incorporate VR into treatment.
"The use of Virtual Reality in rehabilitation allows us to provide engaging, challenging and new environments for our clients during rehab, that could be targeting a range of measures like balance, reactivity and neuroplasticity", exercise physiologist Aleisha Taylor said.
Clinical research results highlight the benefit of utilising Virtual Reality technology for treatment.
Emmerging clinical research provides evidence for the benefits of utilising Virtual Reality technology in neurorehabilitation.
Early results indicate the addition of VR therapies is improving client motivation, engagement and translating to better physical outcomes.
Researchers at the University of Newcastle and Queensland University are currently looking at undertaking a study with Engage VR to further understand the potential benefits of combining virtual reality with traditional methods. Initial results looking promising.
"Traditional rehabilitation is often highly repetitive, VR technology provides us the ability to simulate real-world activities and gamify rehabilitation," physiotherapist Harrison Keast said.
"We combine VR with a range of traditional treatment methods to provide the best results for our patients whilst keeping the process enjoyable for the client."
Engage VR is excited to bring their technology and expertise to the Hunter Disability Expo in 2022, preparing a stall that provides a snapshot of some of their most innovative products, such as Virtual Reality (VR).
"We are looking forward to creating an engaging and fun atmosphere for our stall at the Hunter Disability Expo, so people are able to understand what we do and how we do it," Aleisha said.
"Our priority is always fun, if people don't have fun and aren't engaged in their rehabilitation then they are unlikely to stick with it."
Engage VR is here to shake up traditional rehabilitation, and their clients love it.
"We have people of all ages and walks of life enjoying our modern twist on rehabilitation and technology," Craig said.
"I think we will be able to provide a new and exciting element to the Hunter Disability Expo that people haven't seen or experienced before."
You can find Engage VR at the Hunter Disability Expo at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on May 13-14.
Right at Home Hunter and Port Stephens, Right at Home Newcastle and Right at Home Gosford are your local quality homecare providers, providing assistance, care, and support to those living with a disability in our community.
The government's National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) is Australia's first national scheme for people with disability.
It replaced the previous system of providing block funding to agencies and community organisations, to give funding directly to people living with a disability.
In Australia, there are approximately 4.3 million people living with a disability.
In the next five years, it is estimated that the NDIS will provide more than $22 billion in funding per year to an estimated 500,000 Australians who have permanent and significant disability.
Right at Home Hunter and Port Stephens, Right at Home Newcastle and Right at Home Gosford are your local quality homecare providers, providing assistance, care, and support to those living with a disability in our community.
As part of their in-home care and assistance services, Right at Home in your area offers disability support services funded privately or under the NDIS.
"We can provide disability support to plan-managed and self-managed participants," a spokesperson said.
"Right at Home also provides services under various insurance schemes and government funded post-hospital discharge schemes."
Disability Support Providers like Right at Home follow the government-mandated price guides for supports funded by the NDIS.
"Our Right at Home Mission is to 'improve the quality of life for those we serve'," the spokesperson said.
"With Right at Home, participants are listened to so that their needs can be communicated to their family or plan managers and built into the care plan so that their goals can be met to enable a better quality of life, to live life to their fullest."
Right At Home's support workers are trained, screened, and insured professionals who are regularly supervised by the company's trusted care managers.
The care and support Right at Home delivers is frequently reviewed and altered to improve outcomes as needed.
"Our disability support is flexible and personalised, to help proliferate a life of independence, dignity, and community access," the spokesperson said.
Need disability support services for yourself or someone you love?
Right at Home Newcastle and Hunter and Port Stephens is located at 54 Smith Street, Charlestown NSW 2290 and can be contacted on (02) 4039 3006 (Hunter and Port Stephens) and (02) 4067 5202 (Newcastle).
Right at Home Gosford is located at 15B/8 Karalta Road, Erina NSW 2250 and can be contacted on (02) 4314 6657.
For more information visit www.rightathome.com.au/disability-support.
Award-winning care provider Whiddon puts relationships at the very heart of great care.
With more than 70 years of experience, the care provider is proud to offer disability support services in Australia with a difference.
Whiddon offers personalised and tailored disability support services. Their care staff really get to know the people they care for.
This is how they can help them to achieve their goals, live independently and deliver meaningful experiences.
Whiddon's award-winning model of care integrates care for social, emotional and physical needs.
When their staff learn more about the people they care for, they can work together to keep them participating in the things that matter most.
What is disability services?
Disability Services is a range of flexible and personalised services tailored for individual participants.
These services help people with disability to live safely, independently and achieve their goals. This could be from supporting them to build on their living, life and social skills, to help with personal care.
At Whiddon, participants and their families are in the driver's seat. They're true partners in their care, every step of the way.
The services can be paid for through an approved NDIS Plan.
There are also private funding options available if they are yet to receive an NDIS plan.
The type of services that can be accessed depends on individual needs, preferences and eligibility for government funded services.
For example, these can range from transport, personal care and help with daily living, to medication prompting, social and community participation and support coordination.
As a disability services provider in Australia, Whiddon is approved to provide disability services in NSW and QLD, including:
Assistance with daily life
Assistance with social and community participation
Support Coordination
What is a registered NDIS provider?
Whiddon is a registered NDIS provider and offers disability services, including different government funded and private services in New South Wales and Queensland.
Providers who are registered are required to meet strict government quality and safety requirements.
How do relationships make a difference in disability support services?
Research and years of experience tells Whiddon that meaningful day-to-day relationships between staff and the people they care for are at the centre of great care.
Therefore, their approach focuses on partnerships with the people they care for. This helps to achieve a highly personalised level of care.
What are the benefits of relationship based care?
Stronger relationships between participants and the team who care for them
Greater involvement for family members and stronger relationships with the care team
A true partnership and choice in your care and how you're supported
A dedicated care team with consistent staffing
Specially trained people supporting participants
How can I access disability support services?
For more information on Whiddon's Disability Services in Australia and eligibility, visit www.whiddon.com.au or contact the team on NDIS@whiddon.com.au.
The team can help you to get started with accessing support.
Writing a Will is one of the most important things you can do as a parent to ensure your children are cared for.- Natalie Darcy, Senior Solicitor Estate Planning at NSW Trustee & Guardian
Raising children can be exciting and challenging, and there's lots to think about as you navigate your journey as a parent.
It is critical to plan ahead for your children's future.
Writing a Will is one of the most important things you can do to ensure your children are cared for if something happens to you or your partner.
"When you're on the journey of parenthood, it can be confronting to think about your Will and appointing someone else to look after your child," says Ms Natalie Darcy, Senior Solicitor Estate Planning at NSW Trustee & Guardian. "But it's an important step to ensure your child is protected and provided for, no matter what life throws your way."
A Will that has been professionally prepared should put your mind at ease by answering the following questions:
Who will be the guardian(s) of your children? How will you want them to be looked after?
Who will be the executor(s) of your will?
How will your estate cover the costs of bringing up your child(ren)?
Who will be the trustee(s) while your child(ren)'s inheritance are held in trust?
What age do you want your child(ren) to receive full control of their inheritance?
Have you provided for any other dependents, including children from previous relationships?
Have you nominated the right beneficiaries in your superannuation or insurance policy?
For parents of children with disability, you might consider creating a Special Disability Trust to make a financial provision for the current and future needs of your children. Not only can this be established through your Will, but it can also be set up during your lifetime by creating a trust.
Ms Darcy encourages all parents to have a Will in place, review it every three to five years, and update it when there are significant changes to circumstances.
NSW Trustee & Guardian can help make a Will that suits your needs and family circumstances.
For more information, contact NSW Trustee & Guardian on 1300 10 20 30 or visit tag.nsw.gov.au
Everyone's needs are different when it comes to finding a solution to improve their mobility, or their ability to enjoy their down time.
Adjustacare specialises in services and equipment that make everyday living easier.
As a locally owned family business with 30 years of combined experience, the team recognises that there is a need to personalise the service when searching for mobility products.
Based on feedback from Occupational Therapists and insights from clients, Adjustcare has shaped its business model to best meet the needs of everyone.
Adjustacare's beautiful open plan showroom allows for the demonstration of a huge selection of adjustable beds, lift chairs, mobility aids, walkers and scooters all in one place. An NDIS Preferred Supplier, Adjustacare has the largest range of adjustable beds and mattresses, as well as lift chairs, in Newcastle.
Adjustacare's beautiful open plan showroom allows for the demonstration of a huge selection of adjustable beds, lift chairs, mobility aids, walkers and scooters.
The relaxed and cheerful staff assist clients and Occupational Therapists in helping find the most suitable products.
They also provide the option to use a mobile showroom. This specially designed mobile showroom is a one of a kind and offers everyone the opportunity to trial products where they are most comfortable - their own home!
The van is fitted with an adjustable bed, room for mattress choices and a lift chair or two.
It has a hydraulic lift fitted at the back to allow anyone, no matter their mobility, ease of access into the van.
Visitors to the Hunter Disability Expo in 2021 would have seen a display showcasing Adjustcare's services and we welcome you back again this year to inspire you with new products and to view in our mobile showroom.
To discuss how Adjustacare can help with your mobility needs, visit the knowledgeable team instore at Shop 1/395 Hillsborough Road, Warners Bat (right behind McDonalds).
Adjustacare's showroom is open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, and Saturday 9am to 2pm. You can also find out more at www.adjustacare.com.au.
If you can't come to the store, the mobile van can be set up to come to you by appointment.
From connecting people with their community to supporting them to live independently, Lifestyle Solutions' service is flexible and responsive to the changing needs of each person they support.- Shannon Blackbourne, Lifestyle Solutions Service Specialist - Disability
Disability service provider Lifestyle Solutions wants to help people achieve the things that are important to them.
From connecting people with their community to supporting them to live independently, their service is flexible and responsive to the changing needs of each person they support.
"Everyone's needs change over time so it's important that we evolve with our customers and be adaptive," said Shannon Blackbourne, Lifestyle Solutions Service Specialist - Disability.
Their Supported Independent Living (SIL) homes are structured around people's needs.
A broad range of disability accommodation options are available to support people through the various stages of their lives.
"We have 50 SIL properties across the Hunter, Maitland and the Central Coast," Shannon said.
"Each home is different and each one caters to the unique needs of the people who live there."
Depending on a person's NDIS funding, people can live alone or share with others.
Shannon said the great thing about independent living is that it offers people greater choice and control about where they live and who they live with.
"Choosing where you will live is a big decision," Shannon said.
"People need to feel comfortable not just with the house they're living in but with the people they're living with.
"Our Intake team, Support Coordinators and Service Specialists work hard matching people's interests and personalities to make sure people in our SIL group homes are compatible."
Lifestyle Solution's goal is to create happy, supportive homes that reflect each person's individuality, interests, needs and culture.
"We help people learn life skills like grocery shopping, cooking, laundry and managing money," Shannon said.
"These are important skills in a practical sense but they're also important for building a person's confidence and self-esteem."
Lifestyle Solutions has recently introduced a new program for young people in out of home care aged 16-18 years who are transitioning to adult disability care.
"This is a great program developed in conjunction with our Child and Family Services team," Shannon explained.
"We're currently supporting two brothers in one of our SIL properties.
"They're both still in school and we're working with them on their life skills so they can live more independently with other adults."
Planning is under way for a new purpose-built home in Newcastle for two women with shared lived experience with disability who've been looking to move into SIL accommodation with someone who can understand and relate to their situation.
"It was while we were working with these women independently of each other that we saw a great opportunity to help them achieve their goal," Shannon said.
"It's been a great experience for our team to bring them together so they will be able to achieve what's important to them."
Lifestyle Solutions also offers:
Short-term Respite Care and Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA)
Support Coordination
Specialist Behaviour Support Services
Community, Social and Recreational Supports
Holiday Supports
Tenancy Supports
Intensive Supports
If you're looking for everyday disability support you can count on, talk to Lifestyle Solutions.
For more information phone 1800 634 748 or visit www.lifestylesolutions.org.au.
The Voice's Connor Wink has been announced as the ambassador and headline act for the Hunter Disability Expo in Newcastle on May 13-14.
Wink wowed judges after appearing on The Voice last Sunday night with his rendition of Cher's Believe, which turned four chairs and earned him a place in Guy Sebastian's team. Performing in his signature sunglasses, Wink surprised the judges when he revealed he was blind.
The multi-instrumentalist said he was thrilled to make it into the next round of the singing competition and he hoped to use the platform to inspire others with a disability.
"I'm excited to share my music and story about how being blind doesn't stop me from pursuing a music career," Wink said. "People will be able to ask questions to gain a new understanding of me and my life experience."
The COVID-19-safe Hunter Disability Expo showcases more than 120 service providers, government agencies, advocacy groups and products available to all people with disability including those under the National Disability Insurance Scheme.
The theme of this year's expo, brought to you by ImpactInstitute, is My Future, My Choice.
The main stage will feature a full program of speakers and entertainment with Wink taking the stage on Friday May 13 from 11:30am for a live Q&A and performance.
"My message for anyone with a disability is you can do anything that you set your mind to," Wink said.
"We can change the world and influence others to make the world a more understanding and inclusive place for us to be independent and free."
Hunter Disability Expo event director Kathryn Carey said she was excited for Connor to join the Expo as ambassador and for the Expo's return to Newcastle.
"We love coming back to Newcastle every year to give the Hunter community the opportunity to talk face to face with the services and providers that can help change the lives of people with disability," Mrs Carey said.
"It's truly humbling to play a role in something so important to the disability community. It's about positively impacting people with disability; to not only help them navigate what choice means, but for it to make a difference."
Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp will also be in attendance to connect with the disability community and NDIS service providers.
The Hunter Disability Expo is free to attend and will be held at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on May 13-14 between 9am and 3pm.
For more information, visit https://www.hunterdisabilityexpo.com.au/
Choosing the right NDIS specialist support co-ordinator has a huge impact on being able to live a fulfilling life.
More than helping with disability needs, your NDIS specialist support co-ordinator is responsible for ensuring the best services and team are available so that you can live your best life.
So what is an NDIS specialist support co-ordinator exactly?
Think of your NDIS specialist support co-ordinator as an advocate for you getting the most out of living with a disability.
They can connect you with supports that build your capacity and resilience, as well as connect your support teams to one another so that everyone understands individual needs and collaborates in planning for future risks.
Your NDIS specialist support co-ordinator will also help you to improve your ability to coordinate your supports, putting control of your support program back into your hands.
Hunter Primary Care NDIS specialist support co-ordinators will provide assistance for you to live independently at home, get involved in your local community, and attend group and centre-based activities.
They can also provide support with your accommodation and tenancy obligations.
As your circumstances change, your NDIS specialist support co-ordinator will be right there with you to help with life transition planning including mentoring, peer support, assistance with decision making and daily planning.
They can also help to support access to, and maintenance of, employment or education.
Hunter Primary Care have the best in the business who work alongside an experienced team of care co-ordinators and allied health professionals.
They could be a social worker, exercise physiologist or an occupational therapist, so you're safe knowing your team has access to the best resources.
Not all NDIS specialist support co-ordinators are created equal though, and there are two main things to consider when choosing the right one for your needs:
Think of your NDIS specialist support co-ordinator as a member of your personal team.
A good relationship built on trust and professionalism is paramount.
Try to have a list ready of your support needs.
It might be "a co-ordinator with a friendly personality" or any specifics related to the assistance that you need.
Hunter Primary Care's NDIS specialist support co-ordinators have a special interest in building capacity, resilience and providing support around daily planning to make sure that you get the most out of the space where you live.
Hunter Primary Care NDIS specialist support co-ordinators are experienced in case conferencing and connecting a participant's entire support team, as well as collaborating with a range of health and community providers.
If you're heading to the Hunter Disability Expo held next weekend on May 13 and 14 at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre at Broadmeadow, come and meet the team from Hunter Primary Care at booth 36.
The expo runs daily from 9am to 3pm.
Call Hunter Primary Care's NDIS team on 4925 2259 and enquire about their special support co-ordination services.
A referral form is also located online via the website.
To find out more information and access the referral form, visit the Hunter Primary Care website at hunterprimarycare.com.au/ndis-services.