Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

History | Did Jane Austen have a scandalous affair with an Australian colonial pioneer?

By Mike Scanlon
May 8 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STARTLING: Did Jane Austen disguise real events as fiction in her major work, Pride and Prejudice? Picture: Courtesy BBC Archives

MANY people love author Jane Austen. She's a feminist icon who has inspired or influenced whole generations at one time or another. Not bad for a Regency romance novelist (1775-1817) whose six major books have never really been out of print.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.